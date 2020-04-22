Athletes ready for a second donation drive

(Clockwise, from top left) Stephenie Chen, Theresa Goh, Amanda Lim, Dipna Lim-Prasad with her baby son, Sarah Chen and Yip Pin Xiu doing a group workout virtually to raise funds for Food Bank Singapore.

Having just helped to raise funds for the needy, national kayaker Stephenie Chen has not ruled out a second charity drive, following the extension of the circuit breaker yesterday.

Earlier this month, the 28-year-old raised over $800 in one week for the Food Bank Singapore, with the help of five other former and current national athletes.

Recognising the challenges faced by the less-privileged, especially in such times, Chen wanted to do her part.

Not only did she make a donation, but she and her teammates also did 10 repetitions of an exercise for every person who takes a screenshot of their donation and tags her on Instagram.

At the end of her donation drive on April 11, she executed over 1,200 repetitions of various exercises, including lunges, side crunches and pull-ups.

"It was a good experience," Chen told The New Paper.

"I was a little afraid that it would get too much, but it turned out to be manageable.

"I just wanted to raise funds in some way, because I can donate only so much, which is why I thought of another way to raise funds."

The five-time SEA Games gold medallist also wanted to raise awareness for charitable causes.

"I hope other athletes will pick up on what I've done and give back (to the community) in some way," she said, adding that she has not ruled out the possibility of doing it again.

Joining Chen in her cause, were her sister Sarah, a national canoeist, former hurdler Dipna Lim-Prasad, swimmer Amanda Lim, ex-Paralympic medallist swimmer Theresa Goh and Paralympic swimming champion Yip Pin Xiu.

Lim-Prasad executed over 500 repetitions of side squats, sumo squats and other exercises, while carrying an unwitting exercise partner, her 10-month-old son, Tien Poh.

"I did most of the reps with him, he fell asleep with all the rocking from squats," quipped the 28-year-old, adding that she is always happy to contribute where she can.

"We are very grateful for our friends who contributed what they can - be it through sharing about it to raise awareness or donating directly to it," she said.

"We all can contribute in some way, it does not need to be monetary. Any act of kindness goes a long way, especially at a time like this."