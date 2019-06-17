Bowler Amabel Chua, 19, clinches first senior title

Singapore bowler Amabel Chua clinched her first senior title when she claimed the women's open masters crown at the Philippine International Open Tenpin Bowling Championships yesterday.

The 19-year-old defeated the host's Lara Posadas-Wong 212-190 in the stepladder finals at the Coronado Lanes at Starmall, Mandaluyong City, to secure victory, which comes with a prize money of 300,000 pesos (S$7,900).

She said: "I was feeling nervous during the first match but, after winning it, I had more confidence for the second match.

"I told myself to think of the process, one frame at a time and put my shot on target. If I didn't get a strike, I would pick up my spares.

"Overall, it was a good experience and I'm really honoured to be able to win this title."

This is the third victory in recent months for the Ngee Ann Polytechnic business studies student.

In April, she won the girls' all-events title at the 20th Asian Youth Tenpin Bowling Championships in Kuching, Malaysia.

She was also part of the team, comprising Charmaine Chang, Jermaine Seah and Charlene Lim, that won the girls' team title at the same competition.

Last month, Lim, 20, had also secured her first senior international title by winning the women's open at the Malaysian International Open.

Both Lim and Chua will be vying for their second senior crown at the Singapore Open from today to June 30 at SingaporeBowling @ Rifle Range.

On the Singapore Open, Chua said: "I didn't think much about it, but I just want to do my best."