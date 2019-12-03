Bowler New Hui Fen wins gold at SEA Games

New Hui Fen on her way to winning the SEA Games gold.

Singapore's bowlers New Hui Fen and Shayna Ng have clinched a gold and a bronze respectively at the SEA Games women's singles competition on Tuesday (Dec 3).

New, 27, racked up a total of 1,372 pinfalls to defeat Indonesia's Tannya Roumimper (1,307), while Ng finished third with 1,271.

Two other Singaporean bowlers, Daphne Tan (1,247) and Cherie Tan (1,171) finished fifth and 13th respectively out of 28 bowlers.