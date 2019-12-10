Bronze for hurdler Nur Izlyn Zaini

Singapore's Nur Izlyn Zaini won a bronze in the women's 100m hurdles yesterday.

The 21-year-old clocked 13.92sec to finish behind Indonesia's Nova Emilia (13.61) and Vietnam's Tran Thi Yen Hoa (13.75) at the Athletics Stadium in Clark.

In the men's 110m hurdles, Singapore's Awyong Liang Qi set a personal best of 14.31sec.

The 24-year-old shaved 0.12sec off his previous PB after finishing sixth, two spots ahead of Ang Chen Xiang (14.49).

High jumper Michelle Sng finished joint-fifth out of seven with 1.75m, after failing to clear 1.78m.

Malaysia's Yap Sean Yee and Thailand's Boonwan Wanida won joint-golds with 1.81m. Vietnam's Pham Thi Diem was third with 1.78m.