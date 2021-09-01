Team Singapore

Cherie Tan in US Women’s Open step-ladder finals

Cherie Tan in US Women’s Open step-ladder finals
Cherie Tan. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO
Kimberly Kwek
Sep 01, 2021 06:00 am

National bowler Cherie Tan has made the step-ladder finals of the US Women's Open in second place after four rounds of qualifying and three matchplay rounds.

Her 11,998 total was just behind top seed Josie Barnes (12,003).

The other bowlers who will feature in this morning's step-ladder finals at Double Decker Lanes in California are Americans Shannon Pluhowsky (11,950) and Stephanie Zavala (11,875), as well as Latvia's Diana Zavjalova (11,926).

Tan said: "We feel blessed for the opportunity to be able to compete after being out of action for 20 months. The team has done quite well and this shows that the training programme we had during Covid is going in the right direction."

The winner of the event, which featured 71 bowlers, will take home a record US$100,000 (S$134,400).

Fellow Singaporeans Shayna Ng and Daphne Tan finished 11th and 22nd respectively.

Swimmer Toh Wei Soong happy for long-time rival
Team Singapore

Toh revels in double delight

Related Stories

Singaporeans in action at Paralympics

S'pore Paralympian Diroy Noordin breaks own national shot put record

Powerlifter Aini finishes sixth, but happy with her technique

Before the pandemic, Tan, 33, had a stellar 2019 as she became the first Singaporean to win the Masters title in the World Bowling Women's Championships and the first Asian to capture the Professional Women's Bowling Association Players Championship.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Team Singapore

Kimberly Kwek

Read articles by Kimberly Kwek