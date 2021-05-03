Double boost for Singapore women's floorball team

The Singapore women's floorball team retained their gold medal at the 2019 SEA Games just before finishing 12th at the 16-team World Floorball Championship, their best achievement since the tournament switched to a one-division format in 2011.

The Singapore women's floorball team have received a double boost in the form of sponsorships as they prepare for the World Floorball Championship (WFC) in Uppsala, Sweden, from Nov 27 to Dec 5.

First, the Excelsior Financial Group (EFG), made up of financial consultants representing Great Eastern Financial Advisers, has committed $12,000 to the team, who retained their gold medal at the 2019 SEA Games just before finishing 12th out of 16 teams at the last WFC, their best achievement since the tournament switched to a one-division format in 2011.

Next, an anonymous donor has also pumped in $8,888 to the Singapore Floorball Association, in support of the high performance programmes of the men's, women's and youth teams.

EFG has also been a sponsor of the men's floorball team since 2018 and has pledged their continued backing as the men gear up for their World Floorball Championship in Helsinki, Finland, from Dec 3 to 11.

The men's WFC was postponed by a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.