Double delight for Singapore's underwater hockey teams

The Singapore women's underwater hockey team won a SEA Games gold in the 4x4 category after defeating the Philippines in the final.

The Singapore men's underwater hockey team won a SEA Games gold in the 4x4 category.

Singapore won two golds in the SEA Games underwater hockey 4x4 category on Wednesday (Dec 4).

The men's team defeated hosts Philippines 5-0, while the women's team followed up with a 4-2 victory over their Philippine counterparts in their respective finals at the Vermosa Sports Hub in Manila.

Both teams are on course for more medals, with matches in the 6x6 category coming up later on Wednesday.

The 4x4 event was supposed to have been completed on Tuesday but was postponed due to weather conditions.

Underwater hockey is one of nine sports making its debut at these Games.