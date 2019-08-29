Dr Ben Tan to be Singapore's chef de mission for Tokyo Olympics

Former sailor and Olympian Dr Ben Tan will be Team Singapore's chef de mission for next year's Tokyo Olympics, the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) announced yesterday.

Dr Tan, an Asian Games and four-time SEA Games sailing champion, had competed in the sport's Laser event at the Atlanta Olympics in 1996.

The accomplished sports doctor was Team Singapore's sports physician at the 1998 and 2002 Asian Games, and the 1999 and 2001 SEA Games in his capacity as the Singapore Sports Council's medical officer from 1996-2003.

Dr Tan also served as president of Singapore Sailing from 2010 to last year, when he was also elected as one of four SNOC vice-presidents.

The chief of sports medicine at Changi General Hospital, who holds various appointments in sporting and medical fields, is also chairman of World Sailing's medical commission.

"Like many Singaporeans, I look forward to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games with a lot of excitement," the 52-year-old said in a statement yesterday.

"The Olympics are the pinnacle for any athlete, and it's the one thing many work their entire sporting careers for.

"That makes this appointment both a tremendous privilege, and also a great responsibility.

"I will, of course, strive to fill my role the best that I can and hope that my experience as an Olympian, sports physician and administrator will be of value.

"Team Singapore has always strived to field deserving athletes and officials of calibre, and I look forward to working with the entire team for a fruitful outing in Tokyo."

SNOC secretary-general Chris Chan said: "Dr Ben Tan is no stranger to the sport fraternity in Singapore.

"His extensive experience as an athlete and sports physician will add tremendous value to the team."

At the last Olympics in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, Singapore made history when swimmer Joseph Schooling won the country's first gold medal.