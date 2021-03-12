Feng Tianwei reaches semis of WTT Star Contender Doha

After saying she was inspired by compatriot Yu Mengyu's run to the semi-finals of the WTT Contender Doha last week, Singapore's top paddler Feng Tianwei reached a semi of her own at the WTT Star Contender Doha yesterday.

The world No. 12 beat Japan's world No. 29 Hina Hayata, who reached the final of last week's event, 3-2 (12-10, 12-14, 11-5, 7-11, 11-6).

Next up for Feng, 34, in the last four of the US$400,000 (S$535,700) tournament today, is Romania's world No. 34 Elizabeta Samara, 31.