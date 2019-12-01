Figure-skater Chloe Ing clinches gold for Singapore

Figure-skater Chloe Ing staged a comeback to win a SEA Games gold for Singapore at the SM Megamall in Manila on Sunday (Dec 1).

The 21-year-old scored 102 points in the free-skate segment for an overall 152.67 points, leapfrogging the Philippines' Alisson Perticheto, who scored 79.11 in the free-skate for a 132.76 total.

On Friday, Ing had scored 50.67 in the short programme, behind the 22-year-old Perticheto (53.65).



Ing had won the silver at the 2017 Kuala Lumpur Games, behind fellow Singaporean Yu Shuran. It was the first time that winter sports had made its debut at the biennial Games.

Ing's gold is the Republic's third of the SEA Games. Wushu exponent Yong Yi Xiang won the first in the men's changquan final in the morning, while the women's floorball team bagged the second by defeating Thailand 3-2 in the final.