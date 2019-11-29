Finals next for Singapore's floorball teams

The Singapore men's and women's floorball teams wrapped up their SEA Games group stage campaigns with victories on Friday (Nov 29), as they shift focus to Sunday's finals against their Thai counterparts.

The women's team racked up their fourth win in a row by trouncing Indonesia 12-1 at the UP CHK Gym in Manila to finish top of the five-team group.

Siti Nurhaliza Khairul Anuar led the way with a hat-trick. The other scorers are Yee Yun Shawn, Pearlynn Lim (two), Lina Chu, Nordiana Mohd Yeari, Tan Hui Zhi, Natalia Wee, Yeo Xuan and Tiffany Ong

Siti and Wee were also on target during their 4-1 group-stage win over Thailand on Wednesday, with Jerelee Ong scoring the other two.

In a latter game on Friday, the men's team defeated Indonesia 6-1 with doubles from Thaddeus Tan and Glendon Phua, and goals from Tng Zong Wei and Li Yang Chan.

In Sunday's final, they will also face the Thais, whom they had drawn 7-7 with on Wednesday.

Both Singapore teams won the gold medals when floorball made its SEA Games debut at the 2015 edition on home soil. The sport was excluded from the programme of the 2017 Games in Kuala Lumpur.