Fitness operators can apply for access to their facilities to record online content from June 2

From June 2, fitness operators can apply to return to their facilities to record online classes.

Sport and recreational facilities will remain closed when Singapore moves into Phase One of gradual reopening after the circuit breaker period ends on June 1.

But fitness operators can apply for access to their business facilities to record content for online classes, national sport agency Sport Singapore said in a media advisory on Monday (May 24).

Only a limited number of staff members are allowed for this purpose and operators must ensure safe management measures are in place.

Applications are subjected to approval by the Ministry of Trade and Industry. More information is available at https://covid.gobusiness.gov.sg

Industry players may also partner SportSG to connect with the online communities through the ActiveSG Circle.

During Phase One, individuals may continue to exercise at home or outdoors, within their immediate neighbourhoods to engage in basic exercises such as walking, running, cycling or other similar exercises.

They may exercise with members living in the same household, although exercising alone is still highly encouraged, and they must observe exercising etiquettes at all time.

Masks must be worn when leaving and returning home from exercise. Masks must be donned after one has completed strenuous exercise.

Phase One of gradual reopening, also known as Safe Reopening, will last at least four weeks. The multi-ministry taskforce will then decide when to move to Phase Two (“Safe Transition”).

In Phase Two, sports facilities, such as gyms and fitness studios, will gradually be allowed to reopen, subject to the implementation of safe management practices at the venue and for facility staff and users.

Considerations for Phase Two include group size limitation, nature of activities allowed (body contact and sharing of equipment will be deferred) and environmental factors (outdoor activities will mean better air circulation and hence carry lower risks of transmission).

For more information, visit https://www.sportsingapore.gov.sg/