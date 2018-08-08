Four new faces for Asian Netball Championships

Netball Singapore yesterday announced its 12-strong team that will compete at the Sept 1-9 M1 Asian Netball Championship (ANC) at the OCBC Arena.

National coach Natalie Milicich has drafted four new players into the team that clinched the silver medal at the 2017 SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur - goal shooters Lee Pei Shan and Tan Xin Yi, goalkeeper Sindhu Nair and Ayshath Zaseela, who can play wing defence, centre or goal defence.

Tan, 21, and Ayshath, 19, are uncapped, while Pei Shan, 18, and Sindhu, 22, each have two caps.

Pei Shan said: "It's all a bit surreal but I'm soaking it up and just trying to take it in my stride. I am really honoured and excited to be representing my country at the ANC."

Milicich selected her final 12 players from a 17-strong squad, following a nine-day training tour to New Zealand last month, and practice games against local teams in the Anbros National League.

Three-time champions Singapore are aiming for a top-two finish to qualify for next year's Netball World Cup in Liverpool, England.

They were third in the last edition in Bangkok in 2016, with Malaysia beating Sri Lanka in the final.

The 2018 tournament will feature a record 12 teams, and will have a new format of two round-robin stages.

Singapore are grouped with Brunei and Pakistan in the first round-robin stage. - LIM SAY HENG

TEAM SINGAPORE:

Vanessa Lee (captain), Charmaine Soh, Nurul Baizura (both co-vice captains), Kimberly Lim, Nur Aqilah Andin, Melody Teo, Toh Kai Wei, Lee Pei Shan, Chen Lili, Sindhu Nair, Ayshath Zaseela, Tan Xin Yi.