GetActive!@Home ideas could get you grants

Do you have ideas for home-based activities related to sport, fitness or wellness? Sport Singapore (SportSG) is looking for you.

The national sports agency has launched a national call for the sporting industry to come onboard with innovative online activities in the months of April and May for Singaporeans to stay active and united as part of its annual GetActive! Singapore campaign.

Themed GetActive!@Home, members of the sporting fraternity are invited to send proposals for digital content and virtual home-based activities.

A total grant budget of $2 million will be offered to projects that encapsulate sport, fitness

and wellness activities. Grants could support up to 100 per cent of approved costs.

Grant quantum and execution of each proposal will be approved on a case-by-case basis.

Here are the details:

OBJECTIVE

The primary intent is for Sporting Singapore stakeholders to produce and deliver content and virtual activities for Singaporeans of all ages to enjoy at home while meeting their need for exercise to stay healthy and fit.

APPLICANTS

This grant is open to all Sporting Singapore stakeholders:

• Self-employed persons. Eg. coaches and fitness instructors

• Enterprises. Eg. event organisers, event management companies, gym and studio

operators.

PROJECT SCOPE

Proposed projects should anchor on the theme of “GetActive!@Home”, involving online content on physical exercises and movements (eg. dance), knowledge around health and wellness (eg. nutrition, sleep), virtual games and challenges including, but not limited to, the following categories:

• Infotainment videos, talkshows, workshops, exercise and movement series to enable

Singaporeans to stay active at home.

• Innovative and fun activities, games and challenges for individuals or members of the

same household to enjoy and play together at home.

CRITERIA FOR AWARD

• Quality of idea (engaging, fun, aligned to grant objectives)

• Scalability (ability to involve and connect more people even as they are physically

separated, expand into more sport, health and wellness domains or continue beyond

May)

• Cost effectiveness

DESIGN CONSIDERATIONS

All proposals should cater for the following:

• Be skill- and age-appropriate for its intended audience (eg. children, youth, adults, seniors)

• Proposed projects must be launched within the month of April and May 2020

• Comply with Covid-19 advisories and guidelines announced by the government

BRANDING

• Proposal must be aligned with the GetActive! Singapore campaign of staying active and healthy virtually at home during this phase.

• All approved projects must carry GetActive! Singapore or equivalent branding and

hashtags.

SUBMISSION REQUIREMENT

Grant applicants must submit a plan that comprises the following:

• A title and brief synopsis of the project

• A brief outline describing the project proposed (live streams, story pieces, start/end dates, frequency etc.)

• A basic schedule of programming to accompany the journey(s) for the duration

• A breakdown of the budget requested, eg. cost of acquiring talent, production as well as manage the logistics of the production

• A description of the profile of the target audience state the projected number of viewers and participants.

• A description on how they will deliver the content and games to the intended audience, eg. via their own digital platforms or Sport Singapore’s digital channels. Applicants should also demonstrate the following in their proposal, where applicable:

• How the proposed idea helps viewers/participants move through a journey or journeys to achieve the grant objectives

• An ability to stay flexible and agile to adapt to the changing needs of the evolving Covid-19 situation where required

• If the applicant is acting as an agent working with different self-employed persons (SEPs), proposal must state how many SEPs will benefit from the proposed project.

Submission portal on getactive.sg will be open from April 14 to May 8.

For more information, e-mail: ActiveEnabler@sport.gov.sg