Goh and Yeo secure top honours at Singapore Bowling’s awards dinner

Muhammad Jaris Goh (right) and Joey Yeo were named the Bowler of the Year and Youth Bowler of the Year respectively.PHOTO: CMG
Feb 13, 2019 06:00 am

Muhammad Jaris Goh and Joey Yeo were named the Bowler of the Year and Youth Bowler of the Year respectively at the Singapore Bowling Chinese New Year cum Awards Celebration Dinner at Peach Garden (OCBC Centre) yesterday.

Goh, 24, was part of the men's trios and men's team that won bronze at the Asian Games and World Men's Championships respectively last year. Yeo, 21, was part of the women's trio who claimed bronze at the Asian Games and finished second in the women's open at the Singapore Open last year.

