Gold for Singapore women's floorball team, silver for men's team

The Singapore women's floorball team celebrating their victory against Thailand.

Singapore floorball teams won a gold and a silver in the SEA Games finals at the University of Philippines College of Human Kinetics Gymnasium in Manila on Sunday (Dec 2).

In the afternoon, the women's team came from behind to defeat Thailand 3-2, thanks to Jerelee Ong's late winner which helped the Republic clinch a tight encounter.

Natalia Wee had opened accounts for the Republic before Thailand made it 2-1 through Thanaporn Tongkham and Natthakarn Aunjai.

Singapore levelled through Amanda Yeap at the start of the third period, before Ong completed the comeback.

In the men's final, the Singapore men's team fought tooth and nail in an 8-8 draw with Thailand before losing 2-1 on penalties.