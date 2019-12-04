Gong Qianyun wins Singapore's historic SEA Games gold in chess

Grandmaster Gong Qianyun won Singapore's first gold medal in chess at the SEA Games yesterday.

The 34-year-old's victory in the rapid chess category also turned out to be the Republic's 900th gold medal at the biennial multi-sport meet, which started in 1959.

Gong, a mother of two, topped a 10-strong field at the Traveler's Hotel in Subic. Indonesia's Fisabilillah Ummi and Sukandar Irine took the silver and bronze respectively.

Gong, who was born in China, arrived in Singapore in 2009 to work as a chess coach and became a citizen after marrying a local.

She is Singapore's only chess representative at these Games.