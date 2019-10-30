Haw Par Para Sports Bursary Awards give para-athletes a boost

Para-athlete Eric Ting receiving a Haw Par Para Sports Bursary Award from Minister for Social and Family Development and Second Minister for National Development Desmond Lee.

He has won multiple medals at the Asean Para Games (APG), and yesterday, table-tennis player Eric Ting got a boost when he received a Haw Par Para Sports Bursary Award for the second straight year.

Ting, 47, was among 31 para-athletes from disadvantaged backgrounds who received the awards organised by the Singapore Disability Sports Council at the National Youth Sports Institute Satellite @ Kallang.

Eleven of them, including Ting, will be taking part in next January's APG in the Philippines.

"The Haw Par Para Sports Bursary Awards have been important in defraying cost of training and competitions, helping me to continue playing the sport that I love," said Ting, who has a gold and three bronzes from the last two editions of the APG.

"I can't wait to represent Singapore at the Asean Para Games and will work hard to bring glory to Singapore."

The award ceremony was graced by Minister for Social and Family Development and Second Minister for National Development Desmond Lee, and Haw Par Corporation Limited's group general manager Tarn Sien Hao.

This year's bursary awards saw an increase in the number of recipients from 29 to 31, bringing the total amount disbursed to $42,800.