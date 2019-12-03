Joel Tseng wins Singapore's first SEA Games kurash medal

Joel Tseng won Singapore's first SEA Games medal in kurash yesterday, as he grabbed a silver at Laus Group Event Center in Clark.

Kurash is a folk wrestling discipline which traces its origins to Central Asia.

It is one of eight new sports making its SEA Games debut in the Philippines.

Tseng, who represented the Republic in judo at the 2013 SEA Games, finished second in the men's under-73kg division after winning two and losing two of his matches.

The 24-year-old beat Thailand's Chokchiewchan Natee and the hosts' Catipon Lloyd Dennis by 3-0 scorelines.

Tseng lost to Vietnam's Vu Ngoc Son and Indonesia's Ramadhan Ryan 10-0.