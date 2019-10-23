Jonathan Chan's chance to shine again in next Fina Diving GP Singapore

Jonathan Chan, who won at the Asian Diving Cup to clinch a spot at next year's Tokyo Olympics, will again face the man he defeated, China's Wang Zewei, at the Fina Diving Grand Prix Singapore, from Nov 22 to 24 at the OCBC Aquatic Centre.

Chan, the first Singaporean diver to qualify for the Olympics, scored 407.90 points to better Wang's 393.45 to create history last month in Kuala Lumpur.

More than 60 divers from 14 countries will be competing in Singapore, including Austria, France, Switzerland and Puerto Rico. Mark and Timothy Lee will also be competing for the hosts.