Koen Pang and Josh Chua win historic first Junior Worlds bronze
Singapore's paddlers got a boost ahead of the SEA Games after Koen Pang and Josh Chua won the Republic's first-ever bronze medal at the ITTF World Junior Table Tennis Championships in Korat, Thailand yesterday.
The seventh-seeded pair upset Taiwanese third seeds Feng Yi-hsin and Tai Ming-wei 3-1 (11-13, 11-6, 11-6, 11-5) in the quarter-finals before losing to 10th seeds and eventual champions Xu Yingbin and Liu Yebo of China 3-1 (8-11, 11-8, 11-13, 8-11) in the semi-finals.
The SEA Games table tennis tournament begins on Friday in the Philippines.
