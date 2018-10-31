Kyra, Yi Xuan win indoor skydiving World Cup gold

Kyra Poh and Choo Yi Xuan won the dynamic two-way event at the biennial World Air Sports Federation (FAI) World Cup of Indoor Skydiving competition in Bahrain last weekend.

Kyra, 16, and Yi Xuan, 17, beat 18 teams to win the title.

Said Kyra, a School of the Arts student: "We felt super emotional when they raised our hands and announced us as the champions.

"We trained for this competition on a very tight schedule as we just came back from the Asiania Championship prior to it. Our exams also took place during the same time as our training.

"We did our absolute best and are so happy that the effort paid off."

Kyra was also the youngest participant in the solo freestyle Open category, despite being eligible for the junior category for those aged 18 and below.

Kyra won the silver in the solo freestyle Open event.

Yi Xuan was second in the solo freestyle junior category. It her was first win in a freestyle event at a world-level competition.