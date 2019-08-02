Marathoner Soh Rui Yong’s SEA Games nomination rejected by SNOC

Singapore Athletics' (SA) nomination for two-time SEA Games marathon champion Soh Rui Yong to take part in this year's Games in the Philippines was rejected by the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) yesterday.

The SNOC's selection committee had considered the nominations put forward by the national sports associations (NSAs) at a meeting chaired by SNOC president Tan Chuan-Jin.

The SNOC said in a statement: "Since the 2017 SEA Games, there have been numerous instances where Soh has displayed conduct that falls short of the standards of attitude and behaviour that the SNOC expects of and holds its athletes to, considering that they are held up as representatives of the country and as examples to our sporting youth."

Last night, Soh responded to the SNOC statement, saying: "I'm disappointed that SNOC President Tan Chuan-Jin and his team have chosen to behave in such a petty manner.

"This is akin to primary school playground politics where kids go 'I don't friend you already!' just because you say something they don't like.

"A sport like athletics is a measurable one and I believe I've done more than enough to show I should be going to the Games. They are just not happy I spoke up.

"They haven't done the investigation. This is an example of why Singapore sport will not progress. I am not too disappointed because I've been to the Games before.

"I consider winning medals for my country at SEA Games to be a national service.

"Since I no longer am bound to this duty, I look forward to exploring my potential at other marathons I've always wanted to race at, such as the Boston Marathon.

"I wish all my athletics teammates all the best of luck in Manila and will be rooting for them always."

Singapore will send their biggest away contingent of 585 athletes in 49 sports to Manila, Clark and Subic in the Philippines from Nov 30 to Dec 11. There will be 530 events in 56 sports. - ADDITIONAL REPORTING BY DEEPANRAJ GANESAN