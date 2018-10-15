Minister Fu urges more people with special needs to take up sports

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu has called on more people with special needs to take up sports, on the back of a historic showing by Singapore's para-athletes at the Asian Para Games (APG) in Indonesia.

Singapore won three golds, two silvers and five bronzes in Jakarta to better their 2014 performance in Incheon, where the Republic won one gold, one silver and four bronzes.

Speaking on the sidelines of a welcome back ceremony for Team Singapore at Changi Airport Terminal 2 yesterday, Minister Fu said: "It is shown sports can do a lot for confidence, and they would be able to gain exposure that they might (otherwise) not be available to.

"This is a good way for them to participate fully in society, and help us move towards a more inclusive Singapore."