National bowlers do their part in fight against virus

(From left) MCCY and MCI Senior Minister of State Sim Ann and national bowlers Muhd Danial (in black), Cherie Tan and Daphne Tan giving out masks and hand sanitisers to residents yesterday. PHOTO: MCCY
Feb 17, 2020 06:00 am

The Singapore Bowling Federation rolled a strike in the battle against the coronavirus yesterday.

In support of the #OpsHandsOn initiative, about 50 national bowlers and officials packed hundreds of masks and hand sanitisers and gave them out to senior citizens at Clementi Avenue 4 and Toh Yi.

World Bowling Athlete of the Year Cherie Tan said: "Winning a bowling award is great, but being able to... help my fellow Singaporeans, in extraordinary times, is amazing."

Ms Sim Ann, Senior Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth, and Communications and Information, was also there.

She said: "By standing united and working together, we will overcome the challenges arising from the Covid-19 virus."

