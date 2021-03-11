National paddler Feng Tianwei in last 8 of WTT Star Contender Doha
Singapore paddler Feng Tianwei reached the quarter-finals of the WTT Star Contender Doha with an 11-8, 11-8, 10-12, 8-11, 11-9 victory over Taiwan's 25th-ranked Chen Szu-yu yesterday.
Feng, 34, will meet Japan's world No. 29 Hina Hayata next. The last time that Feng, who is ranked world No. 12, made the last eight of a competition was at last March's ITTF World Tour Platinum Qatar Open in Doha, where she lost to Japan's Mima Ito.
