National paddler Feng Tianwei in last 8 of WTT Star Contender Doha

Singapore paddler Feng Tianwei reached the quarter-finals of the WTT Star Contender Doha with an 11-8, 11-8, 10-12, 8-11, 11-9 victory over Taiwan's 25th-ranked Chen Szu-yu yesterday.

Feng, 34, will meet Japan's world No. 29 Hina Hayata next. The last time that Feng, who is ranked world No. 12, made the last eight of a competition was at last March's ITTF World Tour Platinum Qatar Open in Doha, where she lost to Japan's Mima Ito.