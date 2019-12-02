Team Singapore

Netballers beat Thailand to set up SEA Games final with Malaysia

Match Report
Dec 02, 2019 06:00 am

Singapore's netballers set up a repeat of 2017's SEA Games final against Malaysia by beating Thailand 61-31 in their semi-final at Santa Rosa Sports Complex in the Philippines yesterday.

The Republic lost 54-49 to reigning champions Malaysia in the preliminary round last Friday.

Looking ahead to today's gold-medal clash against Malaysia, Singapore coach Natalie Milicich said: "In the round-robin match against Malaysia, we started well but lost focus in the middle.

"But we've addressed that in the last few games and we're ready to take them on."

Historic table tennis bronze

