Netballers beat Thailand to set up SEA Games final with Malaysia

Singapore's netballers set up a repeat of 2017's SEA Games final against Malaysia by beating Thailand 61-31 in their semi-final at Santa Rosa Sports Complex in the Philippines yesterday.

The Republic lost 54-49 to reigning champions Malaysia in the preliminary round last Friday.

Looking ahead to today's gold-medal clash against Malaysia, Singapore coach Natalie Milicich said: "In the round-robin match against Malaysia, we started well but lost focus in the middle.

"But we've addressed that in the last few games and we're ready to take them on."