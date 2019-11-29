Netballers cruise to victory over Thais

Singapore's netball team warmed up for today's clash against arch-rivals Malaysia with a 60-35 win over Thailand at the Santa Rosa Sports Complex in Laguna yesterday.

It was their third consecutive win after a 62-38 victory over Brunei and an 80-28 trouncing of the Philippines.

Singapore, who are second in the five-team table, behind Malaysia on goal difference, were champions on home soil in 2015, but lost to the hosts of the 2017 edition in Kuala Lumpur.

Malaysia will seal top spot with a win or a draw, and will go on to face either the Philippines or Brunei in Sunday's semi-finals, leaving Singapore to face Thailand again.