New scheme to get more persons with disabilities to partake in sports

President Halimah Yacob receiving a painting by Noah Tan, an artist and bowler with Special Olympics Singapore, at the Inclusive Sport Conference yesterday.

Persons with disabilities will get more opportunities to enjoy sports from June.

National agency Sport Singapore (SportSG) will be introducing a social service corporate membership scheme to encourage organised, regular sports and exercise sessions for the disabled at ActiveSG sport centres.

This will include programmes with partner organisations and free access for their beneficiaries to ActiveSG swimming pools and gyms.

The new scheme was announced by President Halimah Yacob, who is also the SportCares Patron, at the inaugural Inclusive Sport Conference, which was held virtually yesterday.

"Sport has long been recognised as a good way to bring people together, regardless of who we are and where we come from," said President Halimah.

"It is thus an excellent driving force to empower persons with disabilities to improve their quality of life, build independence and stay healthy physically and mentally."

Targeting more than 13,000 new members, the scheme aims to get more persons with disability to take part in sporting activities more than once a week.

For a start, social service agencies will be given ActiveSG credits worth $1,000 to book facilities and programmes.

The Inclusive Sport Conference, which ends tomorrow, includes speeches from keynote speakers such as Ken Black from The Inclusion Club and Dr Teo-Koh Sock Miang from the Singapore Disability Sports Council.

