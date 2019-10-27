Nur Syahidah wins gold in Asian Para Archery C'ships

Singapore’s world No. 1 para-archer Nur Syahidah Alim clinched the gold medal in the women's compound open at the Bangkok 2019 Asian Para Archery Championships on Friday (Oct 25).

The 34-year-old defeated China's third seed Zhou Jiamin 145-140 in the final after eliminating another Chinese para-archer, top seed Lin Yueshan, 145-142 in the semi-finals.



In the earlier rounds, she had also knocked out a South Korean duo – 12th seed Jeong Jin Young 140-137 and fourth seed Kim Mi Soon 136-133.

Syahidah wrote in her Facebook post: "I felt that I have grown stronger as an archer and better as a person", before adding that "I have a lot more to learn and growing up to do in my sport", as she thanked her coach Pang Qing Liang, the Singapore Sports Institute, the Singapore Disability Sports Council, the Singapore National Paralympic Council and her sponsors.

Her next major assignment is the Asean Para Games (APG) in the Philippines from Jan 18-25 next year, following which she will be aiming to qualify for the Paralympics in Tokyo.