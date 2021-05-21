OCBC Arena and Aquatic Centre closed to public

To allow Team Singapore's athletes to train in a safe environment ahead of the Olympic, Paralympic and SEA Games, the OCBC Arena and OCBC Aquatic Centre will be closed to the public from today till further notice.

The Singapore Sports Hub said in an advisory yesterday that this will allow athletes to prepare for the Games in their "bubbles" with no cross-exposure to the public during Phase 2: Heightened Alert, introduced after a surge in Covid-19 cases.

Athletes from these sports will benefit from the closure - badminton, basketball, boccia, netball, table tennis, volleyball, fencing, rhythmic gymnastics, silat, swimming and diving.