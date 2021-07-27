Team Singapore

Olympics: Feng Tianwei overcomes slow start to reach round of 16

Feng Tianwei (above) will meet either Australia's Lay Jian Fang or Germany's Han Ying tonight. TNP PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

Singapore paddler reaches last 16, where she could face a more formidable foe

Jeremiah Ong
Jul 27, 2021 06:00 am

Singapore's world No. 9 paddler Feng Tianwei started her Tokyo 2020 campaign yesterday with a comeback 4-1 win over Spain's 72nd-ranked Maria Xiao in the third round.

Feng initially struggled to get into the rhythm of her round-of-32 match at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium.

But, after losing the first game, the 34-year-old got the job done by sealing an 8-11, 12-10, 11-5, 11-2, 11-4 victory.

Her last-16 opponent tonight will either be Australia's 156th-ranked Lay Jian Fang or Germany's world No. 22 Han Ying.

Lay, 48, and Han, 38, will play their third-round match this afternoon.

Of the duo, Feng has a poorer head-to-head record against Han, who has beaten the Singaporean in four earlier meetings.

Yesterday, the four-time Olympian nearly lost the second game as well, with Xiao gaining the upper hand at 10-9.

But, at that moment, Feng turned the match on its head, scoring three consecutive points to win 12-10.

That was the turning point as Feng swept past her 27-year-old opponent, winning the next three games convincingly.

In her penultimate game, Feng was up by nine points and took the game 11-2 in what was the largest margin in the match.

Said Feng: "For the first two games, I was nervous, then it got smoother. The second game was especially crucial.

DISADVANTAGEOUS

"If I went 2-0 down, then it would have been pretty disadvantageous."

She also praised her opponent, saying: "Her condition was very good and she got into form really quickly.

"She was in competition rhythm. At the start, I felt like an underdog."

Xiao had beaten Hong Kong's 30th-ranked Minnie Soo 4-2 in the previous round to set up the meeting with Feng.

While Feng had won a team silver, team bronze and individual bronze in her three previous Games appearances, Tokyo 2020 appeals to her in a different way.

She said: "These Tokyo Games are more special. To have an Olympics amid a pandemic is really not easy. I want to showcase my level this time. This is my fourth Games, so I hope to be able to enjoy it."

Her compatriot, Yu Mengyu, will hope to join her in the next stage of the women's singles when she plays Taiwan's Cheng I-ching today.

Meanwhile, in the inaugural mixed doubles final yesterday, Japan's Jun Mizutani and Mima Ito claimed the title after defeating China's Xu Xin and Liu Shiwen 4-3 (5-11, 7-11, 11-8, 11-9, 11-9, 6-11, 11-6).

