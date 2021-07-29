Olympics: Japan's Mima Ito defeats Singapore's Yu Mengyu to clinch bronze
Despite pulling off a surprise to win the first game, Singapore paddler Yu Mengyu could not overcome Japan’s world No. 2 Mima Ito, who won 4-1 (6-11, 11-8, 11-7, 11-7, 11-6) at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium to take the Olympics women’s singles bronze medal on Thursday (July 29).
It was a long shot to begin with for Yu, as not only is she much lower-ranked at world No. 47, she has also been nursing a thigh injury as early as the second round on Sunday. She also aggravated it in the morning’s semi-final defeat by China’s world No. 1 Chen Meng.
The paddlers will now turn their attention to the women’s team event which starts on Monday against France.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now