Olympics: Singapore fencer Amita Berthier beaten by world No. 5 Lee Kiefer

Singapore's Amita Berthier (left) making her Olympic debut against Lee Kiefer of the United States.

Singapore fencer Amita Berthier lost 15-4 to world No. 5 Lee Kiefer of the United States in the Table of 32 of the Olympic women's individual foil event on Sunday (July 25).

Kiefer, who had also taken part in London 2012 and Rio 2016, settled into the contest quicker at the Makuhari Messe Hall B in Chiba, Japan.

The 27-year-old's experience showed as she stretched her lead from 3-2 to 11-2 against 60th-ranked Berthier, who was making her Olympic debut at the age of 20.

Berthier was the first Singaporean fencer to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics, along with epee fencer Kiria Tikanah Abdul Rahman, 21, who reached the Table of 32 where she lost 15-10 to world No. 1 Ana Maria Popescu on Saturday (July 24).