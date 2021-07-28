Team Singapore

Olympics: Singapore paddler Yu Mengyu storms into semi-finals

Olympics: Singapore paddler Yu Mengyu storms into semi-finals
Singapore paddler Yu Mengyu has reached the women's singles semi-finals.PHOTO: AFP
Jul 28, 2021 10:13 am

Singapore paddler Yu Mengyu has reached the Tokyo 2020 women's singles semi-finals after defeating Japan's world No. 10 Kasumi Ishikawa 4-1 (8-11, 11-5, 14-12, 11-6, 11-1) at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium on Wednesday (July 28).

Yu, the world No. 47, will face China’s top-ranked Chen Meng in the semi-finals on Thursday. Chen defeated Hong Kong’s world No. 15 Doo Hoi Kem 4-2 (6-11, 6-11, 11-6, 11-9, 11-1, 11-8) in her quarter-final.

This is the first time that Singapore have reached the last four since Feng Tianwei won a singles bronze at London 2012. Feng's singles run at Tokyo 2020 ended on Tuesday, when she lost 4-1 to Germany's Han Ying in the round of 16.

Yu, 31, has also surpassed her quarter-final showing at Rio 2016, when she made her Olympic debut.

She started her Tokyo 2020 campaign with straight-set wins over Portugal’s world No. 63 Shao Jieni on Sunday and Taiwan's world No. 8 Cheng I-Ching on Tuesday before defeating America’s 449th-ranked Liu Juan 4-2 in the round of 16 later that day.

Olympics: S'pore's Yeo Jia Min eyes last 16 after swift win on debut
Team Singapore

Yeo eyes last 16 after swift win

Related Stories

Olympics: Yu promises 'battling mentality in q-finals, as Feng exits

Schooling: 100m free timing a 'good reflection' on 100m fly

Olympics: Schooling warms up for title defence with 100m freestyle swim

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Team Singapore