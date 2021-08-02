Team Singapore

Olympics: Singapore women's team defeat France, to meet China next

Yu Mengyu and Lin Ye got Singapore off to a winning start in the women's team round of 16 match against France.PHOTO: REUTERS
Aug 02, 2021 11:19 am

Singapore's paddlers Feng Tianwei, Yu Mengyu and Lin Ye are through to the Tokyo 2020 women's team quarter-finals following a 3-0 win over France's Stephanie Loeuillette, Yuan Jia Nan and Prithika Pavade in the round of 16 on Monday (Aug 2).

Fresh off her unexpected run to the women's singles semi-finals, Yu partnered Lin to a 3-0 (11-6, 11-5, 13-11) win over Loueillette and Yuan in the first match in 24 minutes.

In the second match, world No. 11 Feng was given a scare by Pavade, who was celebrating her 17th birthday.

The 234th-ranked paddler won the first two games 11-8, 11-6, before Feng turned it around, claiming the next three games 11-3, 11-8, 11-3 to secure a 3-2 win.

World No. 45 Yu then wrapped up the third match by defeating 82nd-ranked Yuan 3-1 (11-8, 7-11, 11-5, 11-8).

In their last-eight encounter on Tuesday, the Republic will meet defending champions China, who defeated Austria 3-0 in their round of 16 encounter on Sunday.

