Olympics: Singapore's Shanti Pereira sets season best of 23.96sec at 200m heats

Singapore's Shanti Pereira on her way to setting a season's best in the Tokyo 2020 women's 200m heats.

Singapore's top female sprinter Shanti Pereira set a season best of 23.96 seconds in the Tokyo 2020 women's 200m heats on Monday (Aug 2).

The 24-year-old finished sixth in Heat 5, which was won by Anthonique Strachan of the Bahamas in 22.76. Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson, who won the 100m bronze last Saturday, finished fourth in 23.26.

Shanti, who did not advance to the semi-finals, is in Tokyo on a universality place, which is set aside for national Olympic committees whose athletes fall short of entry requirements for Olympic events.

Her timing is close to the 200m national record of 23.60sec, which she had clocked at the 2015 SEA Games.