Olympics: Singapore's Yu Mengyu through to 3rd round, Clarence Chew makes exit

Singapore's Yu Mengyu (left) and Clarence Chew (right).PHOTOS: AFP, REUTERS
Jul 25, 2021 04:49 pm

Singapore paddler Yu Mengyu reached the third round of the Tokyo Olympics women's singles table tennis competition after a 4-0 (11-3, 11-2, 11-8, 11-9) win over Portugal's Shao Jieni on Sunday (July 25).

Yu, who is ranked world No. 47, took just 30 minutes to overcome her opponent, who is ranked 16 rungs below her. The 31-year-old's reward is a meeting against Taiwan's world No. 8 Cheng I-cheng in the third round on Monday (July 26).

In the men's singles competition, Singapore paddler Clarence Chew's Tokyo 2020 journey was ended in the second round by world No. 44 Daniel Habesohn of Austria.

Olympic debutant Chew, who is ranked world No. 186, lost 4-1 (11-7, 11-9, 11-8,  6-11, 12-10) in 43 minutes.

After losing the first three sets, Chew, 25, mustered a fightback to win the fourth and gave Habesohn a tough fight in the fifth set before bowing out.

 

