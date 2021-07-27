Olympics: Singapore's Yu Mengyu through to last 16 after 4-0 win over world No. 8

Singapore's Yu Mengyu is in the round of 16 of the women's singles.

Singapore paddler Yu Mengyu marched into the round of 16 of the Olympic women's singles after defeating Taiwan's world No. 8 Cheng I-Ching 4-0 (11-5, 11-9, 12-10, 11-6) on Tuesday (July 27).

Yu, who is ranked world No. 47, got off to a great start, taking the first game in six minutes.

Having adjusted to the conditions, Cheng, who is the competition's fourth seed, tried to find a way back, but found her Singaporean opponent in superb form.

As she did in her 4-0 win over Portugal's Shao Jieni in the previous round, Yu never took her foot off the gas despite building up a dominant lead and sealed the match in 39 minutes.

Her reward is a last-16 meeting with world No. 449 Liu Juan of the United States in the evening (6.30pm).

Liu, 36, had pulled off an upset in her third-round match by defeating Romania's 27th-ranked Bernadette Szocs 4-2 (11-4, 6-11, 6-11, 11-9, 11-8, 11-3) in the morning.

Yu's compatriot, world No. 9 Feng Tianwei will also be competing in the round of 16 on Tuesday night, when she will face either Germany's Han Ying or Australia's Lay Jian Fang.