Para-athletes Toh Wei Soong, Nur Syahidah Alim get a boost from BP

Local para-athletes Nur Syahidah Alim and Toh Wei Soong's Tokyo 2020 Paralympic dreams were given a boost as they were unveiled as BP Singapore's Paralympic ambassadors yesterday at BP's CEO Dialogue at the National Stadium.

The announcement follows the extension of BP's multi-year partnership with the Singapore National Paralympic Council (SNPC) until the close of the Games.

The oil and gas company will support para-swimmer Toh and para-archer Syahidah in the lead-up to and throughout next year's prestigious event.

They join former BP Singapore ambassadors, Paralympic medallists Yip Pin Xiu and Theresa Goh.

Together with over 30 BP's athlete ambassadors worldwide, the pair will support BP's business and community programmes.

Next year's Paralympics will be Syahidah's second, having been the nation's first para-archer representative at the 2016 Rio Games, where she reached the quarter-finals.

The 33-year-old said: "Being an ambassador with BP, I have the privilege to share my life journey as an athlete with the BP family. They too have shown continuous support in my journey to Tokyo 2020, giving me the motivation to strive for my goals."

Toh said: "I want to help BP spread the message of the energy within each person, and to use that power to live bravely and to the full."

Last year, the 20-year-old won two gold medals and one bronze at the Asian Para Games, and a bronze medal atthe Commonwealth Games.

BP is also supporting the World Para Swimming World Series taking place for the first time in Asia here in Singapore from tomorrow to Sunday.

HIGHEST LEVELS

SNPC chairman Kevin Wong said: "The CEO Dialogue is an important part of our partnership with BP, and our own strategy to develop more inclusive workplaces. We also want to raise awareness and support for Team SG as they compete at the highest levels."

In her opening speech at the CEO Dialogue, CEO of BP Supply & Trading Sharon Weintraub said: "We are very proud of our athletes for what they have, and will achieve."

Weintraub, who is also executive sponsor of the BP-SNPC partnership, added: "The courage to achieve matters the most; forget what you can't do, be defined by what you can."