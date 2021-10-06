Para-swimmer Yip Pin Xiu hopes award will spur Singaporeans

Paralympic gold medallist Yip Pin Xiu has also raised societal issues as a former Nominated Member of Parliament.

Five-time Paralympic gold medallist Yip Pin Xiu hopes a new President's Award for Inspiring Achievement can spur Singaporeans on to be the "best version" of themselves.

The 29-year-old was yesterday named the inaugural recipient of the award, which will recognise Singaporeans who have overcome personal adversity and led inspiring lives through achievements and contributions to society.

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong announced in Parliament that a proposal was made to create the award, which President Halimah Yacob has agreed to.

It will sit alongside the other awards which are presented by the President.

On being its first recipient, Yip, who was in attendance in Parliament yesterday with several fellow Paralympians and Olympians, said she was "extremely honoured".

"What I hope is... for all Singaporeans to push themselves beyond what is expected of them," she said. "Singapore is a country that is small but very powerful and I think Singaporeans have the attitude and the spirit... (to) push beyond the limits of their fields, and be the best version of themselves."

The para-swimmer won five gold medals in three Paralympic Games over 13 years, most recently with two wins at the Tokyo Games in August.

Mr Tong, however, noted that she has made "extensive contributions" to the nation outside the pool as well.

She served as a Nominated Member of Parliament (NMP) from 2018 to last year, when she advocated on issues such as sports and inclusion, and spoke out against campus sexual violence and workplace harassment.

She continues to impact the lives of many by serving in various organisations, including non-sporting ones.

Highlighting that the new award has a "high qualifying criteria", Mr Tong said: "Pin Xiu has demonstrated these exceptional qualities.

"She has stared adversity in its face and overcome it, time and time again. She is truly an inspiration to Singaporeans, and it is only appropriate that she will now become the inaugural recipient of this award."

NMP Mark Chay, who is also Yip's coach, said she was "extremely deserving" of the prize.

"It means we understand we have someone who is quite extraordinary who is using her identity and platform to shed light on social issues to make society more inclusive, and help Singapore be a better version of ourselves," he said.

Singapore National Paralympic Council president Teo-Koh Sock Miang said: "Pin Xiu is a very fitting first recipient... and I hope this award will motivate any Singaporean to go to their maximum potential, and to do good.

"I don't think this award will drive behaviours but it is more of an acknowledgement of the good many have already been doing."