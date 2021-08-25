Paralympics: Singapore's Yip Pin Xiu wins gold in 100m backstroke (S2)

Yip Pin Xiu won her fourth Paralympic gold medal by retaining her 100m backstroke S2 title in Tokyo on Wednesday (Aug 25).

Swimming in lane four at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, she won the event in a dominant 2min 16.61sec, with the hosts’ Miyuki Yamada taking the silver in 2:26.18 and Mexico’s Fabiola Ramirez third in 2:36.54.

The 29-year-old Yip, the nation’s most successful Paralympian, was the fastest swimmer in the heats, clocking a season best 2:14.46. Her world record time of 2:07.09 was set at Rio 2016.

This is former Nominated Member of Parliament Yip’s fourth Olympic gold over four Games.

She won a gold and silver in Beijing 2008 and a pair of golds at Rio 2016.

She will have a chance to match her haul from Brazil when she defends her 50m back (S2) crown on Sept 2. Yip is also the world record holder in that event.