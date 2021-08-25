PM Lee cheers on Singapore’s Paralympians as Games begin

The Singapore contingent, led by flag-bearer Diroy Noordin, at last night's Paralympics opening ceremony.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has sent a message of encouragement to Singapore's para-athletes as they get set to compete at the Tokyo Paralympics, which opened yesterday.

Noting their sacrifice and hard work "to make it to this pinnacle event for sports", he wrote on his Facebook page yesterday morning: "Not only have they trained relentlessly, but they have spent their lives overcoming peoples' expectations of the differently-abled. Now, they will represent Singapore at the Paralympics.

"Some, like Nur Syahidah (Archery)... have already proven themselves on the world stage. Others, like Steve Tee (Tandem Cycling), are making their Paralympics debut. Steve is also one of my residents in Ang Mo Kio GRC!

MAKE US PROUD

"Whatever the results may be, I know you'll all make us all proud. Let's go, Team Singapore!"

Ten athletes from archery, athletics, cycling, equestrian, powerlifting and swimming will be representing the Republic at the Games, which end on Sept 5.

The Tokyo Paralympics were declared open yesterday by Japan's Emperor Naruhito at a largely empty Olympic Stadium due to safety precautions amid a worsening Covid-19 outbreak.

Singapore were represented at the opening ceremony by a contingent of 10 athletes and officials decked out in red and white and led by flag-bearer and shot putter Diroy Noordin.

In a Facebook post on July 13, PM Lee shared that he had had a chat with the Olympic- and Paralympic-bound Singapore athletes virtually. He also urged the nation to rally behind Team Singapore.

- DAVID LEE