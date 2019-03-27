Team Singapore

President praises Team Singapore athletes

President Halimah Yacob (in red) with Team Singapore athletes (from left) canoeists Lucas Teo and Soh Sze Ying, hurdler Dipna Lim-Prasad, para-swimmer Theresa Goh (seated), sprinter Elizabeth-Ann Tan, canoeist Deborah Saw, and high-jumpers Michelle Sng and Kampton Kam. TNP PHOTO: DESMOND FOO
Mar 27, 2019 06:00 am

President Halimah Yacob yesterday hosted a reception at the Istana for over 200 Team Singapore athletes who took part in various major Games last year.

Singapore had sent 386 athletes to five major events in 2018 - the Winter Olympics, the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, Asian Para Games and Youth Olympics.

Madam Halimah noted that almost two thirds of these athletes were debutants, some of whom even won medals.

She said: "Our young athletes have demonstrated good potential at last year's games and I'm confident this is an indication that we can expect greater achievements in future."

