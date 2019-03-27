President praises Team Singapore athletes
President Halimah Yacob yesterday hosted a reception at the Istana for over 200 Team Singapore athletes who took part in various major Games last year.
Singapore had sent 386 athletes to five major events in 2018 - the Winter Olympics, the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, Asian Para Games and Youth Olympics.
Madam Halimah noted that almost two thirds of these athletes were debutants, some of whom even won medals.
She said: "Our young athletes have demonstrated good potential at last year's games and I'm confident this is an indication that we can expect greater achievements in future."
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now