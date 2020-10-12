Quah siblings up for 4 accolades at Singapore Sports Awards

The Quah siblings dominated the nominations for the Singapore Sports Awards, which were released yesterday.

The swimmers were nominated in the Sportsman of the Year, Sportswoman of the Year, Sportsgirl of the Year and Team of the Year (Event) categories of the awards, which are organised by the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) and Sport Singapore.

Quah Zheng Wen - who was named Most Valuable Male Athlete at the 2019 SEA Games - is in contention to end Joseph Schooling's long reign as Sportsman of the Year during the Oct 28 awards.

The 25-year-old Olympic gold medallist won the gong in 2012, and then five consecutive times from 2015 to 2019. There was no winner in 2013.

No athlete has won the main award six straight times, with Schooling, fellow former swimmer Patricia Chan and ex-paddler Li Jiawei all winning it five times on the trot.

Olympic-bound Zheng Wen, 24, will be up against 2014 winner and reigning billiards world champion Peter Gilchrist as well as 2018 silat world champion Sheik Ferdous Sheik Alauddin.

His older sister Ting Wen, 28, meanwhile, is in contention to win Sportswoman of the Year.

She is up against Cherie Tan, the first Singaporean to win the Masters title at the World Bowling Women's Championships; Tessa Neo, who earned the Republic a berth at Tokyo 2020 by winning silver at the Asian Shooting Championships; and Republic's first Winter Olympian, ice-skater Cheyenne Goh.

No brother and sister pair have won the Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year gongs.

The youngest sibling, Jing Wen, 19, is nominated in the Sportsgirl of the Year category, alongside silat exponent Siti Khadijah, fencer Amita Berthier and bowler Arianne Tay.

Jing Wen and Ting Wen also find themselves in the Team of the Year (Event) category, alongside Gan Ching Hwee and Christie Chue - the women's 4x200m freestyle team from last year's SEA Games in the Philippines.

Fellow SEA Games gold medallists - the men's ice skating 3,000m relay team, women's bowling team of four, women's team foil in fencing, men's silat artistic team and the women's underwater hockey team - are also nominated.

In the Team of the Year (Team Sport), the women's floorball squad will be hoping to regain their 2018 crown. They are up against the men's softball team.

In the Sportsboy of the Year category, silat exponent Muhammad Hazim Yusli will be defending his crown against swimmer Darren Chua and paddler Koen Pang.

The Coach of the Year gong will be contested by table tennis' Gao Ning, badminton's Mulyo Handoyo, shooting's Kirill Ivanov, swimming's Stephan Widmer, floorball's Louise Khng and bowling's Jason Yeong-Nathan.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony on Oct 28 at 8pm, which will be attended only by nominees due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It will be streamed live on SNOC's Facebook page.