Quah Zheng Wen smashes his own Pac-12 meet record

Singapore swimmer Quah Zheng Wen broke his own 200-yard butterfly meet record at the Pac-12 Swimming Championships in Washington, United States, yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Representing University of California, Berkeley, the 23-year-old touched home first in 1min 39.15sec, shaving 0.71sec off the mark that he set last year. Teammate Julian Trenton won the silver in 1:40.78.

Quah also helped his team to the 200-yard and 800-yard free relay titles, and added a silver in the 200 IM and bronze in the 100 fly.

Quah, who was the SEA Games' Most Valuable Player for male athletes after bagging six golds and two silvers in the Philippines last December, has also qualified for the Olympics in the 100m butterfly and 100m backstroke.