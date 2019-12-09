Sailors Kimberly Lim, Cecilia Low qualify for Tokyo Olympics

Singapore sailors Kimberly Lim and Cecilia Low have qualified for next year's Tokyo Olympics after their performance at the Hyundai 49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 World Championships in Auckland yesterday.

Lim, 23, and Low, 27, who won the Asian Games gold medal last year, finished15th in the 49erFX skiff class with 198 points.

Singapore's other athletes who will be going to Tokyo are - diver Jonathan Chan, gymnast Tan Sze En, swimmers Joseph Schooling and Quah Zheng Wen, and a representative in the women's 10m air rifle, who will emerge from a qualifier.