Schooling pips Zheng Wen by 0.03s in 100m fly as both meet Olympic qualifying mark

Singapore's Olympic champion Joseph Schooling will be defending his 100m butterfly title at next year's Tokyo Games after winning the event in 51.84 seconds at the SEA Games on Friday (Dec 6).

The 24-year-old, who was slightly behind compatriot Quah Zheng Wen for much of the race, edged forward in the last 10 metres to pip Quah by 0.03 seconds and retain the regional title that he has held since 2013.

In the process, both Schooling and Quah have met the Olympic "A" qualifying mark of 51.96sec at the New Clark City Aquatic Center.

It is a personal best in the 100m butterfly for Quah, 23, who was back in the pool barely minutes later, winning the 200m backstroke in 2min 0.06sec for his second gold medal of these Games.

On Wednesday, he had won the 100m backstroke in 53.79sec, which is also below the Olympic "A" qualifying mark.

On Thursday, Schooling had lost his first SEA Games race since 2011 to compatriot Teong Tzen Wei in the 50m butterfly. Teong, 22, beat Schooling by 0.06sec after touching the wall in 23.55.