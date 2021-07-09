SDSC launches app to help disabled persons take part in sports

Persons with disabilities can now take part in para sports through SDSC Life, a mobile app which was launched by the Singapore Disability Sports Council (SDSC) yesterday.

SDSC Life, which stands for lifelong independence, friendships and empowerment, allows users to sign up for the latest inclusive sports and wellness programmes and events organised by SDSC and its partners.

By entering a profile of their disability and sporting interests, persons with disabilities will be matched with suitable programmes and events.

The official launch, held virtually on Zoom, was graced by Mr Eric Chua, Parliamentary Secretary for Culture, Community and Youth, and Social and Family Development.

He said: "I am confident that the SDSC Life mobile application will enable more persons with disabilities, their caregivers and members of the public to lead healthy and active lifestyles, stay connected, and forge new relationships."

Singapore's world No. 1 para- archer Nur Syahidah Alim urged more to try sports.

She said: "With the SDSC Life, there are less barriers to entry and I hope to see the community grow."