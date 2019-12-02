SEA Games bronze for men’s water polo team after win over Thailand
The Singapore men's water polo team ended their SEA Games with a bronze after a 14-7 win over Thailand at the New Clark City Aquatics Center in the Philippines yesterday.
The Republic had a 52-year stranglehold on gold at the Games. They suffered their first-ever loss against gold medallists Indonesia last Thursday, before drawing with silver medallists the Philippines a day later.
The women's team fared slightly better, winning silver after beating the Philippines 13-6 to finish second out of three teams. Thailand claimed gold.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now