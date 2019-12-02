SEA Games bronze for men’s water polo team after win over Thailand

The Singapore men's water polo team ended their SEA Games with a bronze after a 14-7 win over Thailand at the New Clark City Aquatics Center in the Philippines yesterday.

The Republic had a 52-year stranglehold on gold at the Games. They suffered their first-ever loss against gold medallists Indonesia last Thursday, before drawing with silver medallists the Philippines a day later.

The women's team fared slightly better, winning silver after beating the Philippines 13-6 to finish second out of three teams. Thailand claimed gold.